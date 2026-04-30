Stampeders Launch Updated Home and Away Uniforms
Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders will soon have an all-new on-field appearance, with re-designed home and away uniforms for the 2026 season.
The unveiling took place at Wednesday evening's Red and White Rally inside Stamps House at the north end of McMahon Stadium.
Created in partnership with New Era - the Canadian Football League's official outfitter - the uniforms continue to exclusively showcase the Stamps' traditional red and white colours, but with some notable design changes.
Calgary's home and away jerseys now feature significantly altered shoulder striping, a familiar Western-style number font, the team logo underneath the front collar and a CGY wordmark on the back of the neck. The pants now include the same CGY wordmark on the front of the hip and a single stripe down the side. The jerseys and pants will complement the existing version of red helmets.
"Our new uniforms for the 2026 season represent the next chapter of the Calgary Stampeders legacy," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "The Stampeders brand means a great deal to our fans across Southern Alberta and beyond. These new uniforms respect the traditions that define our club while introducing design elements that connect with the next generation of Stampeders fans."
The Stamps will sport their just-released look for the first time in Week 1 of the 2026 regular-season schedule when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Calgary will wear their existing black uniforms for the Labour Day Classic against the Edmonton Elks at McMahon Stadium on Monday, Sept. 7.
Replica editions of the home and away jerseys are now available for purchase from the Stamps Store at McMahon Stadium and the CGY Team Store at Southcentre Mall. Fans can also visit cgyteamstore.ca to place an online order.
The Red and White most recently introduced new uniforms in advance of the 2021 campaign with the Stampeders 75 retro-inspired concept.
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Calgary Stampeders new uniforms
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Calgary Stampeders new uniforms
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