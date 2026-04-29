Edmonton Elks Select Nine in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks made nine selections in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft on Tuesday night, adding four defenders, three offensive linemen, and two wide receivers to their stable of National talent.

"We want players that are going to come here and play with the edge that we're preaching to our players, and we believe that's going to pay dividends for us in the future," Elks VP of Football Operations and General Manager Ed Hervey said about the type of players the team targeted on Tuesday night.

Here are the Elks nine selections:

FIRST ROUND, NO. 3 OVERALL: Dariel Djabome (LB)

Djabome (6'2, 235) joins the Elks after an excellent four-year career at Rutgers University. The linebacker suited up for 47 games with the Scarlet Knights from 2022 to 2025 where he racked up 192 total tackles (81 solo, 111 assisted), 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a pass defended.

"We feel like he can come in, he can impact, he can play teams, and has an opportunity to start," Hervey said. "He's a four year starter at Rutgers. We felt it was a very safe pick for us there, with upside."

The Longueuil, Que native was a 2025 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten as named by the Media and was a 2025 Team Captain at Rutgers. Off the field, Djabome was named Academic All-Big Ten three times. Following last weekend's NFL Draft, he accepted an invitation to the Washington Commanders mini-camp.

His older brother, Rossini Sandjong-Djabome was a seventh-round selection in the 2020 CFL Draft by the Edmonton Elks.

SECOND ROUND, NO. 12 OVERALL: Benjamin Sangmuah (DB/LB)

Sangmuah (6'3, 205) heads to Edmonton after four years with the University of British Columbia (2022-2026). The Scarborough, ON native played in 41 games for the Thunderbirds, where he recorded 162 total tackles (95 solo, 67 assisted), 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, and 29 passes defended.

The lengthy defender recently ran a 4.44 second forty-yard dash at his UBC pro day. Sangmuah has accepted an NFL mini-camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts following the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Another high character player," Hervey said. "His upside is tremendous. We finally have an opportunity to find a home at a position, and then he plays our brand of football. We want to be a football team that continues to draft physical players."

SECOND ROUND, NO. 19 OVERALL: Wesley Bailey (DL)

Bailey (6'5, 265) creates even more depth in the Elks already deep defensive line room. The large defensive lineman most recently suited up with the University of Louisville, recording 39 total tackles (17 solo, 22 assisted), seven tackles for loss, and six sacks in 12 games with the Cardinals in 2025.

Prior to his time at Louisville, Bailey suited up with Rutgers University from 2021 to 2024 where he played in 36 games for the Scarlet Knights, recording 71 total tackles (31 solo, 40 assisted), 15 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and six passes defended.

Bailey joins the ranks of Robbie Smith, Noah Curtis, Silas Hubert, and the incoming Darien Newell as far as the Green and Gold's National defensive line depth. He recently signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

"Whether we see him in a year, or two, or three years, it's just one of those selections that we felt very good about," Hervey said. "We felt the opportunity for us to continue to have an eye on the future and build this team the right way with the national talent, he was a risk worth taking."

THIRD ROUND, NO. 21 OVERALL: Carter Kettyle (WR)

Kettyle (6'1, 195) wont have to get used to his new colours, joining the Green and Gold from the University of Alberta Golden Bears. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver played 22 games over four years (2022-2025) at the U of A, registering 101 receptions for 1,695 yards and 17 touchdowns.

"Carter is a very good athlete, he's highly skilled," Hervey said. "Obviously we know a lot about him."

"He's another high character guy. But we also feel he's one of the receivers who was most ready to play and contribute."

FOURTH ROUND, NO. 32 OVERALL: Spencer Walsh (OL)

Walsh (6'3, 294) is the first offensive lineman offensive lineman drafted by the Elks in 2026, joining the club from the University of Laurier. In his four seasons with the with the Golden Hawks dressed in 26 games and was a 2025 OUA Second Team All-Star, 2024 Uteck Bowl Champion, and a 2024 Yates Cup Champion.

FOURTH ROUND, NO. 35 OVERALL: Justin Pace (LB)

Pace (6'1, 223) Edmonton adds a Queens University defender for the second consecutive year after having selected defensive lineman Silas Hubert in 2025. Pace played in 42 games over four seasons (2022-2025) for the Gaels, registering 232 tackles (132 solo, 100 assisted), 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, six interceptions, eight passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

SIXTH ROUND, NO. 50 OVERALL: Chris Pashula (OL)

Pashula (6'3, 314) heads up the QEII to join the Elks after a four-year career with the University of Calgary (2022-2025) where he played in 30 games for the Dinos - starting primarily at left guard.

SEVENTH ROUND, NO. 58 OVERALL: Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald (QB/WR)

Latendresse-Regimbald (6'4, 196) heads to Edmonton after four years at the University of McGill (2022-2025) where he served as the team's quarterback. Last season with the RedBirds, he completed 48 per cent of his passes (98/206) for 1,590 yards, and nine passing touchdowns. Latendresse-Regimauld showed off his dual threat ability, rushing 61 times for 773 yards and six touchdowns.

"We know that's a long-term project as far as a position change, but we also believe that he has some skills that he can play wide receiver, and do some things for us short yardage," Hervey said of the selection.

SEVENTH ROUND, NO. 59 OVERALL: Matthew Ljuden (OL)

Ljuden (6'0, 290) stays in the Green and Gold after being drafted out of the University of Alberta. The Grande Prairie, AB product suited up for three seasons with the Golden Bears (2022-2024), dressing in 21 games.







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