RedBlacks Select Seven Players in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS selected seven players in Tuesday night's 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, including first overall selection Giordano Vaccaro.

The REDBLACKS also struck a trade with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to kick off the second round:

To Ottawa:

Second-round pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft (#13 overall)

Second-round pick in the 2027 CFL Canadian Draft

To Winnipeg:

Second-round pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft (#10 overall)

First round (#1) - OL Giordano Vaccaro (Purdue)

Vaccaro finished his collegiate career at Purdue where he suited up in all 12 games for the Boilermakers last season. Prior to heading to the NCAA, Vaccaro spent three seasons at the University of Manitoba, where he saw time at the left tackle and guard positions. With the Bisons, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native took home various accolades including the JP Metras as the lineman of the year (2024), Canada West Lineman of the Year (2024), First-Team All-Canadian (2023-24) and Canada West All-Star (2023-24).

Second round (#13) - TE Émeric Boutin (Laval)

Boutin, a native of L'Assomption, Quebec, played the last three seasons at Laval (2023-25) and suited up in nine games last year (2025), posting nine receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown. He was named to the RSEQ all-star team in 2024 and 2025 and was named a U Sports All-Canadian those same seasons.

Fourth round (#31) - DL Charlie Parks (Saskatchewan)

Parks played 23 games over his three seasons at the University of Saskatchewan (2023-25), registering 53 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2025, Parks helped lead the Huskies to an appearance in the 2025 Vanier Cup, posting 30 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 6.5 quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 12 games played. He was named Canada West Most Outstanding Lineman, U Sports First-Team All-Canadian and a finalist for the JP Metras trophy.

Fifth round (#39) - OL Alassane Diouf (Montreal)

Diouf played 32 games over his four seasons at the University of Montreal. The 6'2, 305-pound native of Sherbrooke, Quebec, is a three-time First-Team All Canadian (2023-25), a three-time RSEQ all-star (2023-25) and the RSEQ lineman of the year (2025).

Fifth round (#41) - LB Benjamin Dobson (Calgary)

Dobson suited up in 27 games over his four seasons at the University of Calgary (2022-25), registering 91 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 quarterback sacks, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Last season, the 6'1, 205-pound native of Cochrane, Alberta played six games for the Dinos, registering 30 total tackles, three tackles for loss, half a quarterback sack, two passes defended and one forced fumble.

Sixth round (#48) - DL Rene Konga (Louisville)

Konga, a 6'4, 300-pound Ottawa, Ontario native, recently signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. Before heading to the NFL, Konga played 23 games over two seasons at the University of Louisville, where he posted 49 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks and six passes defended. He began his collegiate career at Rutgers, where he played 21 games over three seasons, registering 14 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honours.

Eighth round (#66) - Josh Connors (Laurier)

Connors suited up in five games in his lone season at Laurier (2025), registering 10.5 total tackles. He began his collegiate career at St. FX, where he played 21 games over three seasons (2021-23), registering 86.5 total tackles, 4.5 quarterback sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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