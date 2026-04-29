Tiger-Cats Add Eight Players in 2026 CFL Draft, Headlined by OL Jonathan Denis

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have selected eight players in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.

Jonathan Denis (OL - Louisiana Tech) - 1st round, 5th overall

Malick Meiga (WR - Coastal Carolina) - 2nd round, 14th overall

Devynn Cromwell (DB - Michigan State) - 3rd round, 25th overall

Brayden Szeman (OL - Calgary) - 4th round, 34th overall

Loik Gagne (LB - Concordia) - 5th round, 43rd overall

Marc Djonay Rondeau (LB - Ottawa) - 6th round, 52nd overall

Aamarii Notice (DT - Coastal Carolina) - 7th round, 61st overall

Kyler Laing (DE - Mercyhurst) - 8th round, 70th overall

Denis, 24, is a 6-2, 313-pound offensive lineman who is Montreal-born and spent most of his time in Homestead, Florida. He spent his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech (2025), Central Missouri (2024), the University of Miami (2022-23) and the University of Oregon (2020-21). He made 10 starts at right guard at Louisiana Tech in 2025. At Central Missouri, he appeared in nine games, primarily lining up at guard and tackle, helping lead the team to a 9-3 record and a berth in the Heritage Bowl while paving the way for nine 100-yard rushers. He also saw action in six games at Miami.

Meiga, 25, is a 6-3, 206-pound native of Montreal, Quebec. He spent time at Coastal Carolina (2024-26), appearing in 23 games and recording 26 receptions for 326 yards and one touchdown. Prior to that, he played at Penn State (2021-24), suiting up for 28 games and tallying nine receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown. He signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cromwell, 24, is a 6-1, 200-pound native of Toronto, Ontario. He spent the 2025 season at Michigan State University, appearing in 12 games and recording eight total tackles (five solo) while playing 95 snaps on defence at safety and 126 on special teams. He previously played at Texas Tech University in 2024, where he registered 20 total tackles (nine solo) over 179 defensive snaps and 87 on special teams. Prior to that, he attended the University of Guelph (2020-24).

Szeman, 23, is a 6-1, 302-pound native of Vernon, British Columbia. He made 32 starts at centre during his collegiate career at the University of Calgary.

Gagne, 23, is a 6-0, 215-pound native of Montreal, Quebec. He spent his collegiate career at Concordia University (2022-26), appearing in eight games in his final season, recording 18.5 total tackles (14 solo) and one tackle for loss in his final season.

Rondeau, 24, is a 6-0, 195-pound defensive back born in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, and raised in Quebec City, Quebec. He spent his collegiate career at the University of Ottawa (2022-26), appearing in 30 games and recording 122.5 tackles (92 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. ¬â¹

Notice, 23, is a 6-3, 286-pound native of Toronto, Ontario. He spent time at Coastal Carolina (2025-26), appearing in 13 games and recording 18 total tackles (11 solo), one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks. Prior to that, he played at the University of Idaho (2022-24), suiting up for 34 games and registering 60 total tackles (20 solo), four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Laing, 25, is a 6-1, 224-pound native of Tallahassee, Florida. He spent time at Mercyhurst University (2024-25), appearing in 17 games and recording 45 tackles (20 solo), eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception and one pass defended. Prior to that, he played at the University at Buffalo (2020-22), suiting up for 17 games and registering 28 total tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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