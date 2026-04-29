RedBlacks Sign 2026 First Overall Pick Giordano Vaccaro

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

National offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 315 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-08-26

HOMETOWN: Winnipeg, MB | SCHOOL: Purdue

Vaccaro was selected by the REDBLACKS with the first overall selection in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft. The 6'3, 315-pound offensive lineman finished his collegiate career at Purdue where he suited up in all 12 games for the Boilermakers last season. Prior to heading to the NCAA, Vaccaro spent three seasons at the University of Manitoba, where he saw time at the left tackle and guard positions. With the Bisons, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native took home various accolades including the JP Metras as the lineman of the year (2024), Canada West Lineman of the Year (2024), First-Team All-Canadian (2023-24) and Canada West All-Star (2023-24).







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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