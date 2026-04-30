RedBlacks Release Three

Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

RELEASED:

NAT - OL - Dariusz Bladek

AMER - DL - Chase McGowan

NAT - DB - Charlie Ringland







Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026

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