RedBlacks Release Three
CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

RedBlacks Release Three

Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release


OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

RELEASED:

NAT - OL - Dariusz Bladek

AMER - DL - Chase McGowan

NAT - DB - Charlie Ringland

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Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026


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