Tiger-Cats Sign 2025 Draft Pick Maximilian Mang
Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed German tight end Maximilian Mang.
Mang, 26, was selected in the second round (11th overall) of the 2025 CFL Global Draft.
The 6-7, 267-pound native of Nuthetal, Germany, played four seasons at Syracuse (2021-24), appearing in 50 games with 12 starts, recording nine receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown.
Following his collegiate career, Mang signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2025 through the NFL's International Player Pathway program, and later spent time on the practice squad with the New York Giants.
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