Riders Sign Former Los Angeles Chargers Receiver Jaylen Johnson
Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Jaylen Johnson.
Johnson (6'2-194) signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He had three receptions for 53 yards in a pre-season game and went to spend the majority of the season on the Club's practice roster. He made his NFL debut on Oct. 27, 2024 against the New Orleans Saints.
Collegiately, Johnson played at East Carolina (2022-23) and in his home state at Georgia (2019-21). Over two seasons at East Carolina, he caught 71 passes for 806 yards and six touchdowns. He had 45 receptions for 466 yards and two TDs as a senior. Entering the 2023 campaign, he was named to the East-West Shrine Bowl Pre-Season Watch List, was a Fourth-Team All-AAC selection (Athlon Sports), and earned Pre-Season First-Team Honourable Mention (College Football Network). At Georgia, he dressed for 28 games over three seasons, making five catches for 49 yards.
Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026
- Blue Bombers Shuffle Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- National Offensive Lineman Peter Godber Announces Retirement - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Sign Former Los Angeles Chargers Receiver Jaylen Johnson - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Calgary Stampeders Announce Walker's Retirement - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Sign 2025 Draft Pick Maximilian Mang - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Add Three - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
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