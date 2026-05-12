2026 Annual Offseason Rule Changes Approved by Board of Governors
Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Board of Governors has approved rule adjustments that were recommended by the Rules Committee, composed of head coaches, team presidents, the Officials Association and the CFL Players' Association.
In addition to the rule adjustments, the league office has provided additional direction to the operation of the CFL Replay Centre:
With the implementation of the automatic 35-second play clock, on-field and replay officials have been directed to avoid slowing the game down, unless a critical ruling is in question
Replay Centre officials will continue to support on-field officials during natural breaks in play, when the 20-second variable clock is in effect, such as after a penalty has been called on the field, or in automatic review situations (i.e. scoring plays, in the final three minutes and coaches' challenges)
2026 KEY NOTES ON RULE CHANGES
FINAL THREE MINUTES
20-second play clock maintained in the final three minutes of the first and second halves
Game clock starts on the snap of the first play following the three-minute warning
REGULAR SEASON OVERTIME
If teams remain tied following a second mini-game, alternating two-point converts will be attempted from the three-yard line until a winner is determined
All attempts will take place on the same end of the field as the previous overtime mini-game
Each team will be able to take one 15-second timeout in overtime
AUTOMATIC REVIEW: TURNOVER ON DOWNS
A turnover on downs ruling will result in automatic review from the Replay Centre
QB KNEELS TO END HALF OR GAME
A half or the game may end on a single kneel if all of the following conditions are met:
The defence does not possess a timeout
It is first down and the offence wishes to end the half or game
40 seconds or fewer remain on the game clock
DEAD BALL PLACEMENT
If a kick goes out of bounds through the end zone with no point awarded, or a field goal attempt strikes the goalpost and no points are scored, the ball will be scrimmaged from the 40-yard line
TEAM BENCHES
Team bench areas will be between the 40-yard lines on opposite sidelines
Bench violations will be a point of emphasis for officials and they will result in in-game penalties and defined supplementary discipline
ROSTER FLEXIBILITY
Prior to the game, teams may provide officials with a third ineligible number capable of reporting and lining up in an eligible position
INELIGIBLE RECEIVER PENALTY
An incomplete pass will be added to the possible outcomes available to the defending team when an ineligible receiver penalty is called
The preseason slate gets underway on May 18, before the season kicks off on June 4, with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing host to the Montreal Alouettes.
Canadian Football League Stories from May 12, 2026
- 2026 Annual Offseason Rule Changes Approved by Board of Governors - CFL
- Riders Ink Speedy Receiver Mathew Sexton - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Blue Bombers Sign First-Round Draft Pick Nuer Gatkuoth - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Launch Honour Tickets Program to Recognize Manitoba's Frontline Heroes - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign QB Duggan - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.