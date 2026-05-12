2026 Annual Offseason Rule Changes Approved by Board of Governors

Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Board of Governors has approved rule adjustments that were recommended by the Rules Committee, composed of head coaches, team presidents, the Officials Association and the CFL Players' Association.

In addition to the rule adjustments, the league office has provided additional direction to the operation of the CFL Replay Centre:

With the implementation of the automatic 35-second play clock, on-field and replay officials have been directed to avoid slowing the game down, unless a critical ruling is in question

Replay Centre officials will continue to support on-field officials during natural breaks in play, when the 20-second variable clock is in effect, such as after a penalty has been called on the field, or in automatic review situations (i.e. scoring plays, in the final three minutes and coaches' challenges)

2026 KEY NOTES ON RULE CHANGES

FINAL THREE MINUTES

20-second play clock maintained in the final three minutes of the first and second halves

Game clock starts on the snap of the first play following the three-minute warning

REGULAR SEASON OVERTIME

If teams remain tied following a second mini-game, alternating two-point converts will be attempted from the three-yard line until a winner is determined

All attempts will take place on the same end of the field as the previous overtime mini-game

Each team will be able to take one 15-second timeout in overtime

AUTOMATIC REVIEW: TURNOVER ON DOWNS

A turnover on downs ruling will result in automatic review from the Replay Centre

QB KNEELS TO END HALF OR GAME

A half or the game may end on a single kneel if all of the following conditions are met:

The defence does not possess a timeout

It is first down and the offence wishes to end the half or game

40 seconds or fewer remain on the game clock

DEAD BALL PLACEMENT

If a kick goes out of bounds through the end zone with no point awarded, or a field goal attempt strikes the goalpost and no points are scored, the ball will be scrimmaged from the 40-yard line

TEAM BENCHES

Team bench areas will be between the 40-yard lines on opposite sidelines

Bench violations will be a point of emphasis for officials and they will result in in-game penalties and defined supplementary discipline

ROSTER FLEXIBILITY

Prior to the game, teams may provide officials with a third ineligible number capable of reporting and lining up in an eligible position

INELIGIBLE RECEIVER PENALTY

An incomplete pass will be added to the possible outcomes available to the defending team when an ineligible receiver penalty is called

The preseason slate gets underway on May 18, before the season kicks off on June 4, with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing host to the Montreal Alouettes.







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