Training Camp Report: Pads Poppin' on Day Three

Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - Maybe it was fitting that Tuesday's afternoon practice provided the hottest weather of training camp thus far. Before the wind took over, the Lions went through their routine in 26-degree temperatures at Hillside Stadium with the pads on for the first time.

You could definitely hear the vibes from the moment the horn sounded after the stretch period and into the first one-on-one session of the day. "You kind of ease into camp a little bit and when you put the pads on, there's a little bit more energy," said head coach Buck Pierce. "Learning how to practice the right way, how you compete and also take care of your teammates, that's important. The energy was good and that will serve us well going forward." Early on, they've faced several questions about how to duplicate last year's exciting campaign, one where the offence set a pro football record of 8.04 yards per play.

Not an easy act to follow, but these athletes are conditioned to always shoot for the moon. Nathan Rourke was posed that question on Tuesday. "One of the great things about pro football is that it as offences, we have success. Teams are looking at us and seeing and studying us just as much as we're studying them in the off- season. So, we're going to have to continue to find ways to reinvent ourselves," said Rourke. "Whether that's doing different formations, whether that's doing different types of run packages, doing different types of pass stuff, I don't know what it's going to look like, but they're going to be ahead. The defences are going to come out with a plan and as the season progresses, we're going to have to figure out ways to evolve. That's what makes it fun."

Following the round of transactions announced earlier on Tuesday, it's Rourke, Chase Brice and Colorado Buffaloes product Kaiden Salter making up the quarterback room.

Practice Notes: Tuesday, May 12 In a camp that has featured its usual share of impressive newcomers, linebacker Ralon Goforth is certainly making a case. He recorded an interception off of Brice in the skelly drills. We wrote on Monday about Seven McGee and his desire to play a bigger role on offence this season. He got some first-team reps. at receiver in place of Stanley Berryhill III, who continues to ease himself back from an injured hamstring.

The second team period situation started with the offence backed up on their own one-yard line. The defensive line was up to the task, as it looked like Jonah Tavai was the first to get to Rourke for a safety.

There were jokes about calling in the Command Centre after James Butler made what looked to be a spectacular leaping catch near the sidelines. Sean Whyte played the role of official, calling it a good catch. As you might imagine, the defence claimed otherwise. Mike Benevides recorded the play as a sack. It's easy to forget that quarterbacks cannot be hit in practice.

Quotable:

"Every year is different. We need to create who we're going to be in 2026 first. But I think the transition and the expectation of what camp is going to be, what it should look like and how our practices should look like is a little smoother this year. That being said, every year is different. We're going to continue to push our players, we're going to do some new things. Those are going to help us get better. There's still lots to learn."- Pierce on the importance of not taking things for granted after a promising first year at the helm.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 12, 2026

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