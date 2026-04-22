RedBlacks Announce Signings

Published on April 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American offensive lineman Gabe Brown

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-09-24

HOMETOWN: Grand Rapids, MI | SCHOOL: Grand Valley State

Brown played three seasons at Grand Valley State University (2022-24), where he was named GLIAC Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2024 and was named first-team All-GLIAC in 2024 and 2023 while earning second-team honours in 2022. The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native began his collegiate career at Bowling Green State before transferring to GVSU.

American receiver Jordan Bly

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 166 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-12-03

HOMETOWN: Charlotte, NC | SCHOOL: Gardner-Webb

Bly most recently spent time with the New York Giants after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent (2025). The Charlotte, North Carolina native finished his collegiate career at Gardner-Webb, where he played five games in his lone season (2024), registering 16 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown. The Charlotte, North Carolina native began his collegiate career at Old Dominion, where he played 30 games over three seasons (2021-23), registering 46 receptions for 394 yards and one touchdown. His father Dré played 11 seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

American receiver Christan Horn

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-12-14

HOMETOWN: Columbia, SC | SCHOOL: Appalachian State

Horn played 57 games over five seasons at Appalachian State (2020-24), posting 97 receptions for 1,658 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Columbia, South Carolina native was a two-time team captain with the Mountaineers.

American offensive lineman Chaz Neal

HEIGHT: 6-9 | WEIGHT: 315 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-03-10

HOMETOWN: Tampa, FL | SCHOOL: Florida Atlantic

Neal most recently attended mini camp with the New York Giants (2024). He wrapped up his collegiate career at FAU, where he saw action in 34 games over three seasons (2021-23). Neal saw time at both tackle positions but was primarily used on the right side. The Tampa, Florida native began his collegiate career at Florida State, where he suited up in 19 games over two seasons with the Seminoles (2019-20).

American receiver R.J. Starkey

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 220 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-01-11

HOMETOWN: Atlanta, GA | SCHOOL: Samford

Starkey spent time in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers (2024) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The Atlanta, Georgia native also spent time in the UFL with the Houston Gamblers (2025). Starkey finished his collegiate career at Samford, where he played 11 games in his lone season (2023), registering 27 receptions for 204 yards. He began his collegiate career at the University of Pennsylvania, where he played 27 games over three seasons (2019-22), totalling 119 receptions for 1,549 yards and 14 touchdowns. He earned second-team All-Ivey honours in 2022.

American offensive lineman Quez Yates

HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-07-13

HOMETOWN: Crystal Springs, MS | SCHOOL: Alabama-Birmingham

Yates suited up in 28 games over his three seasons at UAB (2022-24), seeing time mainly at right tackle and right guard. He began his collegiate career at Jones College (JUCO) where he spent three years (2019-21) before transferring to UAB.

RETIRED:

AMER - DB - Mark Milton







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RedBlacks Announce Signings - Ottawa RedBlacks

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