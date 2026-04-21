RedBlacks Acquire Luiji Vilain in Trade with Argos

Published on April 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has finalized a trade with the Toronto Argonauts, acquiring the playing rights to national defensive lineman Luiji Vilain.

"Any time you have the opportunity to add a player of this calibre, it's something you jump at," said Ryan Dinwiddie, Head Coach and General Manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "Luiji is a high-level talent who fits the identity we want to build on the field. On top of that, him being a national player who can perform at a high level adds valuable flexibility to our roster."

Full Trade Details

To Ottawa:

NAT - DL - Luiji Vilain

2026 fourth-round pick (31st overall)

To Toronto:

2026 third-round pick (23rd overall)

2027 conditional third-round pick

Vilain, 28, played five games over two seasons in the National Football League with the Minnesota Vikings (2022-23) and Carolina Panthers (2023), registering four total tackles. In addition to his time with the Vikings and Panthers, Vilain also spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2024) and Dallas Cowboys (2024-25). The 6'4, 250-pound Ottawa, Ontario native was originally selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the third round, 25th overall in the 2021 CFL Draft.

The former Wake Forest defensive lineman finished his collegiate career with the Demon Deacons, where he suited up in 14 games in his lone season (2021), registering 34 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, a team-leading nine quarterback sacks, one pass defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Vilain began his collegiate career at Michigan where he played 12 games over two seasons (2019-20), registering 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.







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