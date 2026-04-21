Argonauts Agree to Trade with Redblacks
Published on April 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced they have agreed to a trade with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The details of the trade are as follows:
Toronto receives:
Ottawa's 2026 3rd round draft pick (23)
Ottawa's 2027 3rd round draft pick*
*can be upgraded to a 2nd round pick
Ottawa receives:
Playing rights to DL Luigi Vilain
Toronto's 2026 4th round draft pick (31)
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
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