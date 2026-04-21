Argonauts Agree to Trade with Redblacks

Published on April 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced they have agreed to a trade with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The details of the trade are as follows:

Toronto receives:

Ottawa's 2026 3rd round draft pick (23)

Ottawa's 2027 3rd round draft pick*

*can be upgraded to a 2nd round pick

Ottawa receives:

Playing rights to DL Luigi Vilain

Toronto's 2026 4th round draft pick (31)







Canadian Football League Stories from April 21, 2026

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