Argos Ink Canadian WR Michael Monios
Published on March 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed Canadian WR Michael Monios.
Monios (5'10"/180lbs) attended the University of Maine from 2019 to 2024, where he caught 64 passes for 644 yards and two touchdowns in 47 games. Monios was born in Montreal and went to high school in Connecticut.
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Canadian Football League Stories from March 17, 2026
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