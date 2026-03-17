Tickets for Saskatoon Pre-Season Game Presented by Cameco on Sale April 7

Published on March 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The countdown is on - the Saskatchewan Roughriders are coming back to Saskatoon!

With less than two months until the team descends on the Bridge City for Coors Light Training Camp, the Club is excited to announce ticket details for the first Roughrider preseason game in Saskatoon in more than three decades.

On Saturday, May 23, the Green and White will take over Griffiths Stadium at the University of Saskatchewan, squaring off against division rival Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., setting the stage for an electric evening of prairie football in an unforgettable setting.

Ticket Information

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Season Ticket Members will receive priority pre-sale access, with Saskatoon-area Members beginning March 18 at 10 a.m., followed by all Season Ticket Members on March 20 at 10 a.m.

Due to anticipated high demand and the limited capacity at Griffiths Stadium, ticket purchases for the game will be limited to four per account. Season Ticket Members will receive full details via email.

GRANDSTANDS

Located on the east and west sides of the field, the grandstands feature classic stadium seating, just like historic Mosaic Stadium. The grandstands feature the best views at Griffiths spanning 25-yard line to 25-yard line (approximately).

CLOSER TO THE ACTION. CLOSER TO THE ENERGY.

Griffiths Stadium's large standing room sections - which fans will be able to freely move in during the game, provides a close-to-the-action feel you don't always get at a full-capacity stadium while also creating a vibrant, festival-like social setting to take in with friends. Don't worry, we'll also have a big screen so you can keep track of all the plays!







Canadian Football League Stories from March 17, 2026

Tickets for Saskatoon Pre-Season Game Presented by Cameco on Sale April 7 - Saskatchewan Roughriders

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