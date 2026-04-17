Argonauts Heading Back to the University of Guelph for Sixth Straight Training Camp; Host Hamilton at Alumni Stadium on May 29

Published on April 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club will call the University of Guelph its home a little longer than usual in 2026. The university has been home to the Argos training camp for the past six years, but with the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Toronto this summer, the Boatmen will spend an extra two months in the Royal City.

Rookie camp kicks off May 6 for a three-day camp that includes veteran quarterbacks and first-year CFL players before rosters are cut down to 85. The first practice with veterans will be May 10, before downsizing the roster to 75 players, two days later. The Argos will head to Hamilton for their first preseason tilt on May 23 before hosting the Ticats at the University of Guelph on May 29. Final cuts will be completed the next day.

Following the conclusion of training camp, the team will continue to utilize the university as its home base through the end of July. The team opens the 2026 campaign with a bye week, followed by four road games and three "home" games on the road over seven weeks, before the team's second bye week. The Double Blue return to the friendly confines of a revamped BMO Field on August 6 when they host Calgary.

"We love being in Guelph," said new Head Coach Mike Miller. "It feels like our second home. From the moment we step on campus, we are treated like VIP guests. Everything from the facilities to the dining experience to the support is top-notch. The extended stay on campus will allow the team to grow closer and work to strengthen our resolve and resilience."

Argos fans of all ages are encouraged to come to Alumni Stadium on the University of Guelph campus to see their favourite team up close and personal. All practices are open to the public unless otherwise stated in advance. The team will host their annual Double Blue game on May 17. On May 26, MLSE's Huddle Up program, which provides anti-racism, mental health, and anti-bullying education in schools, will be hosting an event with local students that will include Argonauts players. The Boatmen's home pre-season game will take place on May 29 vs Hamilton. Ticket information can be found below. Other community events will be communicated to fans as we get closer to those dates.

The University of Guelph's football facilities are world-class, feature the latest technology, and are a perfect fit for Toronto's training camp. All facilities are centrally located on campus and within a short walking distance of each other. Alumni Stadium features a brand new state-of-the-art synthetic turf, a newly renovated track, a new video scoreboard, and houses a locker room as nice as any CFL counterpart, including breakaway rooms for each position group. Next door to the football field is Gryphon Fieldhouse, which contains an indoor artificial turf field with a 4-lane indoor track, and adjacent to the fieldhouse is a stunning new 25,000 square-foot fitness centre built only a few years ago. On top of spacious and comfortable townhouse-style housing, U of G also boasts some of the best campus food in Canada, according to Maclean's magazine, so the players will be sleeping soundly and eating well during their stay.

Ticket information for the May 29 preseason game vs Hamilton:

https://gryphonstickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id 96

More information on the 19-time Grey Cup champions can be found at https://www.argonauts.ca/







Canadian Football League Stories from April 17, 2026

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