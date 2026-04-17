Rookie Receiver Signs with Stampeders

Published on April 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Dante Wright.

Dante Wright

Receiver

College: Temple

Height: 5.09

Weight: 180

Born: Oct. 7, 2000

Birthplace: Gainesville, FL

American

Wright finished his collegiate career with two seasons (2023-24) at Temple. In 20 games with the Owls, he had 100 receptions for 1,299 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wright added seven rushes for 22 yards and 21 punt returns for 118 yards. He spent his first four seasons (2019-22) at Colorado State. In 2020, he was second-team all-Mountain West as a receiver and an honourable mention at punt returner for the Rams.

Wright attended mini-camp with the National Football League's Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 and played two games earlier this year for the Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 17, 2026

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