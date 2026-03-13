Double Blue Ink WR Ajay Smith

Published on March 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American WR Ajay Smith.

Smith (6'4"/190lbs) played in the Player's Football Association in 2024 and 2025, a semi-pro football league based in the Midwest. In two seasons, Smith recorded 63 receptions for 1,698 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Detroit, Michigan native played two seasons at the University of Tennessee-Martin (2022-2023), where he tallied three receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown in 20 games. Prior to UTM, Smith played at Independence Community College, where he caught 20 passes for 344 yards and four scores.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 13, 2026

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