Alouettes Will Head to Quebec City for Training Camp

Published on March 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will hold their training camp for the 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) season in Quebec City. From May 10-29, under the leadership of head coach Jason Maas and his coaching staff, the Alouettes players will train at the PEPS at Université Laval, using the facilities of the Rouge et Or (U SPORTS).

Public Practices

On-field practices will take place on an almost daily basis and will be open to the public free of charge. The organization invites residents of Quebec City, the greater Capitale-Nationale region, and nearby areas to come meet the team and attend the practices and training camp activities. The first public practice will take place on Sunday, May 10, in the afternoon.

The Alouettes will play their two preseason games against the Ottawa REDBLACKS this year. The first will take place in Montreal on Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Percival-Molson Memorial Stadium, while the team will travel to Ottawa for the second game on Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m. On Saturday, May 30, General Manager Danny Maciocia and his staff are expected to announce the official roster for the 2026 season.

The full training camp schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Thank You, Saint-Jérôme

The Montreal Alouettes would like to thank the City of Saint-Jérôme, its Recreation Department, the Claude-Beaulieu Sports Centre, the Multisports Park, and the entire Laurentians community for their warm welcome during the 2024 and 2025 training camps and for the high quality of their facilities.

"What a pleasure it is to be in Quebec City! We are excited to hold our 2026 training camp at the PEPS at Université Laval and to provide our coaches and players with a unique environment and top-class facilities. Over the years, the Rouge et Or organization and its teams have built a football culture that has become a model, through strong programs that have allowed athletes to reach high levels of excellence. I would like to thank the rector, Sophie D'Amours, the Director of Sports Activities, Julie Dionne, and the teams at the University and Rouge et Or for making this partnership possible. We are convinced it will further strengthen the special bond between football and the citizens of Quebec City, whom the Montreal Alouettes look forward to meeting on the field," said Montreal Alouettes owner Pierre Karl Péladeau.

"We are excited to come to Quebec City and work together with Université Laval's Rouge et Or and take advantage of their excellent facilities. We know that Quebec City is a football city where the passion for the sport is deeply rooted in the sporting culture. We are convinced that this new step will be very beneficial for our team and for the development of football in the region. We look forward to meeting all the fans," said Danny Maciocia, Senior Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes.

"Université Laval is very proud to host the Montreal Alouettes' training camp on its campus. Our high-level sports facilities have everything needed for a professional team, student-athletes, and football fans alike. Once again, our dynamic campus environment is opening its doors to athletes and the general public," said Sophie D'Amours, Rector of Université Laval.

"The arrival of the Montreal Alouettes sets the tone for our football season at the PEPS, which will culminate with the presentation of the Vanier Cup next November! It will be a unique opportunity for our fans to appreciate the talent of professional players and reconnect with several former Rouge et Or student-athletes," said Julie Dionne, Director of Sports Activities at Université Laval.







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