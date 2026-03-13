Ron Foxcroft to Receive Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award

Published on March 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Ron Foxcroft will be awarded the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award in recognition of his tremendous impact on officiating in the league. The entrepreneur and former basketball official will receive the honour at the 2026 CFL Coach of the Year Celebration on March 25 at The Westin Edmonton.

Like in most sports across Canada and around the world, Foxcroft's signature invention - the Fox 40 pealess whistle - rings out hundreds of times during each CFL game. But beyond being heard, it is how his support of officiating is felt that has earned him the award, and a place alongside many of the CFL's greatest champions, builders and proponents.

"Too often, good officiating goes unnoticed and underappreciated - but not by Ron," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "His efforts to recognize CFL officials is unmatched and we deeply appreciate all he does to uplift them as they prepare for their biggest moments on our game's biggest stage."

For over 30 years, Foxcroft and Fox 40 have honoured Grey Cup officials. He annually hosts a luncheon for the crew ahead of the championship, presenting each member with a Grey Cup Officiating Ring for reaching the pinnacle of their profession. Foxcroft is a staunch supporter of officiating across multiple sports, including Canadian football, at the grassroots and amateur levels.

Foxcroft's love for the game extends beyond officiating. As the Co-Chair of the 84th Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., he helped stage an unforgettable event for his hometown and the entire region. He has worked closely with League Office executives, personnel and Commissioners, offering his business acumen and passion to help grow the game and deepen community connection.

"When I learned that I was the recipient of this tremendous award, I was both humbled and deeply honoured. Seeing the remarkable list of past recipients made that feeling even stronger. I am truly grateful for this recognition and very proud to be added to the esteemed list of recipients," said Foxcroft.

Hugh Campbell is a ten-time Grey Cup champion and one of the greatest players, coaches, general managers and team executives in CFL history. Since 2006, the award bearing his name has been presented to someone who has demonstrated great leadership and made significant contributions to the CFL. Past winners include Wally Buono, Norman Kwong, Bob Ackles, John Hufnagel and more.

In addition to the presentation of the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award, the first annual CFL Coach of the Year Celebration will honour Saskatchewan Head Coach Corey Mace or his Montreal Alouettes counterpart, Jason Maas, for their incredible efforts last season. The league will also present the inaugural Ted Goveia Football Operations Award recognizing football operations personnel for outstanding achievement in scouting, player identification, roster building and leadership.

The evening will feature a Keynote address by motivational speaker, 13-year CFL veteran and two-time Grey Cup champion, Angus Reid. Football Alberta and the Edmonton Elks will also take the opportunity to honour several coaches from across the province who are shaping the next generation of players.

As part of the festivities, a silent auction will be held, with all proceeds supporting local amateur football programming and initiatives, featuring a helmet signed by the reigning Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders, a VIP experience for four at the Labour Day Classic in Calgary on September 7, lunch with Ottawa REDBLACKS wide receiver Geno Lewis and Vice-President of Football Operations Shawn Burke, and more.

The evening begins with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner and the awards program at 7 p.m.

Single tickets for $200 plus taxes and fees, or a table of 10 for $1,750, are available for purchase.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.