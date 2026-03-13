Tickets for the Argonauts Preseason Game at the University of Guelph on Sale Monday & Tuesday

Published on March 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced ticketing details for the team's preseason game vs. Hamilton on May 29 at the University of Guelph. Tickets will go on sale for Argos members on Monday, March 16 at 10:00 am, and general public tickets will go on sale the following day, Tuesday, March 17 at noon. Members will receive a pre-sale code ahead of Monday.

Tickets for the team's final tune-up before the 2026 CFL season kicks off can be found here next week: https://gryphonstickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id 96

This marks the fifth consecutive season the Boatmen will host a preseason game at Alumni Stadium, with four of those five matchups coming against their QEW rivals.

2026 Argonauts training camp kicks off with rookies and veterans on Sunday, May 10 at Alumni Stadium. The Boatmen will travel to Hamilton for their first preseason tilt on Saturday, May 24. Training camp will wrap up on May 30, followed by a bye week for the team before they open their season on the road vs. Montreal on June 12.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 13, 2026

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