Hamilton Sports Group Showcases Community Impact in 2025 Report

Published on March 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ON - Hamilton Sports Group (HSG), alongside the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Forge FC and the HSG Foundation, today released its 2025 Community Impact Report, highlighting a year of community programming, youth engagement and charitable initiatives across Hamilton and its surrounding areas.

The report outlines the collective efforts of the Tiger-Cats, Forge FC and the HSG Foundation to expand access to sport, promote health and wellness and support local families through community partnerships and grassroots programs.

"Few things unite a community like sport," said Matt Afinec, President & COO of Hamilton Sports Group. "This report reflects the incredible work done by our players, staff, partners and volunteers who show up for Hamilton every day. Together we are building a stronger, more connected community through football, soccer and the power of sport."

Established in 2024, the Hamilton Sports Group Foundation brings together the community initiatives of the Tiger-Cats and Forge FC to reduce barriers to sport and create opportunities for youth across Hamilton. The Foundation supports programs focused on youth empowerment, health and wellness and grassroots sports development.

The report highlights the impact of these initiatives throughout 2025, including:

$502,601 raised in support of community initiatives

268,106 pounds of food raised in support of Hamilton Food Share

10,000+ youth engaged through football and soccer skills programs, tournaments and clinics

1,000+ community tickets donated to youth and non-profit organizations

26,110 people engaged through Hamilton Tiger-Cats community programming

16,899 people engaged through Forge FC community initiatives

The report also features in-depth coverage of several key initiatives, including the Hamilton Sports Group's partnership with Autism Ontario and the development of the Tiger-Cats Flag Football Classic presented by Porter Airlines, which brought student-athletes from across Hamilton together for the tournament.

Through initiatives such as FirstOn the Field Flag Football, the High School Mentorship Program presented by Stelco, Fit with Forge, FirstOntario BeFit school visits and Hearts in the Huddle, HSG players and staff worked directly with students, schools and community organizations throughout the year to promote healthy lifestyles and mentorship.

Community outreach also included partnerships with organizations such as CAMH Foundation, McMaster Children's Hospital, Food 4 Kids, Interval House of Hamilton and local school boards, supporting programs to address mental health awareness, food insecurity, gender-based violence prevention and youth wellness. ¬â¹

"The power of sport extends far beyond the scoreboard," said Glenn Gibson, Chairman of the Hamilton Sports Group Foundation. "When we create opportunities for young people to participate, connect and feel supported, we can make a lasting difference in their lives and in our community."

The 2025 Hamilton Sports Group Community Impact Report showcases the collective commitment of the Tiger-Cats, Forge FC and the HSG Foundation to strengthen the Hamilton community and create opportunities for the next generation.

The full report is available at hsgfoundation.org/impactreport/.







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