Argos Add Eleven Canadians to Roster During 2026 CFL Draft

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts added eleven Canadians to their roster during the 2026 CFL Draft this evening.

Round Pick Name Position School

1 2 Niklas Henning OL Queen's

2 11 Isaiah Smith RB Guelph

2 16 Ethan John DB Windsor

3 22 Louis-Philippe Gauthier DB Montreal

3 23 Darius McKenzie LB South Alabama

4 30 Nolan Ulm WR Eastern Washington

5 40 Frank Vreugdenhil OL McMaster

6 49 Tyriq Quayson WR Windsor

7 57 Nathan Walker K York

8 67 Weagbe Mombo RB Windsor

8 68 Sebastien Parsalidis FB Laurier

Henning was a U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian and OUA First Team All-Star in 2025 after helping the Queen's Gaels win the 117th Yates Cup. The Germany-born but Ontario-raised Henning spent five years at the Kingston school (2021-2025) playing in 43 games. The 6'6", 298lb lineman played some tight end in 2023, catching seven passes for 104 yards and one touchdown, and was named Second-Team All-Canadian for his efforts.

Smith rushed for 464 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 378 yards and two more scores through the air, across 10 games in 2025. The running back from Burlington, Ontario, played four seasons for the Gryphons (2022-2025), rushing for 880 yards and five touchdowns over 21 games. The running back was named OUA Rookie of the Year in 2022 after rushing for 495 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

John played 10 games for the Windsor Lancers in 2025, tallying 72 tackles and two pass breakups. Over three seasons at Windsor (2023-2025), the Minnesota-born John notched 197 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and 10 pass deflections in 29 games. The 5'10", 180lbs defensive back won Windsor's prestigious DeMarco Award in 2025, the top male student-athlete who best combines academics and athletics. John was named a Second-Team OUA All-Star in 2025.

Gauthier was a conference All-Star in 2025, helping the University of Montreal win their second Vanier Cup in three years. In 33 games for the Carabins, the Montreal native made 84 tackles, three forced fumbles, and eight interceptions (seven of which came in playoff games). The 6'1", 198lb defensive back ran the fastest forty-yard dash at the 2026 CFL Combine with a time of 4.50 seconds.

McKenzie played 24 games over two seasons at South Alabama (2024-2025) and notched 143 tackles and 1.5 sacks. The Ottawa native started his collegiate career at the University of Maine, where he appeared in 14 games over three seasons with the Black Bears. At Maine, McKenzie tallied 51 tackles and two sacks.

Ulm hauled in 27 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown in 2025 for the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Kelowna, B.C. Native caught 117 passes for 1,330 yards and 11 touchdowns over 57 career NCAA games at EWU.

Vreugdenhil played 17 games the last two seasons for the McMaster Marauders. The 6'4", 321lb lineman hails from Bellville, ON, and started his collegiate career at the University of Toronto. At Toronto, Vreugdenhil was a bronze medalist in the shot put.

Quayson hauled in 24 passes for 315 yards for the Windsor Lancers in 2025. The Vaughn native attended Laurier prior to his transfer to Windsor, where he was the Golden Hawks track team MVP and Rookie of the Year.

Walker was a Second-Team OUA All-Star in 2025 after going 11-for-15 on field goal attempts and 19-for-21 on extra points in eight games. The Bowmanville native also averaged a career-best 45.6 yards per punt last season. The kicker and punter played 29 games over four seasons for the Lions (2022-2025).

Mombo rushed for 703 yards and three touchdowns on 77 carries in 2025 for the Windsor Lancers and was named Second-Team All OUA. The Toronto native played 23 games over four seasons at UW (2022-2025) and tallied 1,274 rush yards.

Parsalidis, from Toronto, was an OUA Second-Team All-Star in 2023, and First-Team All-Star in 2024 and 2025. The 5'9", 230lb fullback helped the Golden Hawks win the 2024 Uteck Bowl and 2023 Yates Cup.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2026

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