RedBlacks Select OL Vaccaro with 1st Overall Pick in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected Winnipeg native Giordano Vaccaro with the first overall selection in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.

"We're excited to welcome Giordano to the REDBLACKS organization," said Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie. "He has impressed us at every step of this process, from what he's put on tape to getting to know him as a person and talking with his coaches at Purdue and the University of Manitoba. We can't wait to get him in the building and on the field next week and we're excited to welcome Giordano and his family to the nation's capital."

Vaccaro finished his collegiate career at Purdue where he suited up in all 12 games for the Boilermakers last season. Prior to heading to the NCAA, Vaccaro spent three seasons at the University of Manitoba, where he saw time at the left tackle and guard positions. With the Bisons, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native took home various accolades including the JP Metras as the lineman of the year (2024), Canada West Lineman of the Year (2024), First-Team All-Canadian (2023-24) and Canada West All-Star (2023-24).







Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2026

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