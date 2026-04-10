Boatmen Ink Two Americans

Published on April 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American QB Anthony Guercio and American DL Jalen Bell.

Guercio (5'11"/200lbs) played 28 games at Clarion University (2023-2025), where he completed 344 of 556 passes for 4,743 yards and 37 touchdowns. The Ohio native also added 1,524 yards and 23 more scores on the ground. The pivot was named First Team All-PSAC in 2025. Guercio attended Fairmont State in 2022, where he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Bell (5'11"/280lbs) played 13 games at The University of Memphis in 2025, tallying 36 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two sacks, and one interception. The Detroit native suited up for Middle Tennessee State from 2023 to 2024, recording 24 tackles across five games for the Blue Raiders. Bell would start his collegiate career at Mississippi Valley State in 2019 and, over four seasons, registered 113 tackles, 26.5 for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 10, 2026

Boatmen Ink Two Americans - Toronto Argonauts

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