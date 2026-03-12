Double Blue Sign WR Sevonne Rhea

Published on March 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American WR SeVonne Rhea.

Rhea (5'11"/200lbs) played 29 games over three seasons at Lamar University (2022-2024). The receiver hauled in 70 passes for 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Red Birds. The Houston native led his team in receiving in 2024 when he amassed 533 yards on 31 receptions with six touchdowns. Rhea started his collegiate career at Texas State in 2019.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.