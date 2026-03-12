Stampeders Extend Demery Through 2027

The Calgary Stampeders have signed offensive lineman D'Antne Demery to a one-year contract extension. He was previously under contract through the 2026 season.

D'Antne Demery

#60

Offensive lineman

College: Florida International

Height: 6.05

Weight: 326

Born: Sept. 5, 1997

Birthplace: Brunswick, GA

American

"The best offensive lines are those with continuity," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "D'Antne's extended commitment to the team is appreciated and I look forward to him being here for the next two seasons."

In 2025, Demery suited up on 15 occasions as the Stamps' left tackle. He has spent the past three seasons with the Red and White, playing and starting a total of 38 games regular-season games and two playoff contests.

Demery began his CFL career in Edmonton, where he made one appearance in 2021.

"I wanted to stay in Calgary because I love the city and the organization," said Demery. "I want to be able to fight for a Grey Cup with my brothers."







