Canadian Receiver Brissett Joins Stamps

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed free-agent national receiver Dejon Brissett to a two-year deal. The Mississauga, Ont., product was a two-time Grey Cup winner with the Toronto Argonauts and was named the Most Outstanding Canadian in the Boatmen's victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2024 championship game.

Dejon Brissett

Receiver

College: Virginia

Height: 6.01

Weight: 190

Born: July 9, 1996

Birthplace: Mississauga, ON

National

Brissett was Toronto's first-round selection - second overall - in the 2020 draft and he joined the Argos in 2021. He played a total of 71 regular-season contests for the Double Blue over the past five seasons and accumulated 136 catches for 1,905 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 2025 campaign was Brissett's most productive as a professional as he set career highs with 65 receptions and 907 receiving yards.

Brissett was also a contributor on the special-teams units during his tenure in Toronto with 18 special-teams tackles, eight kickoff returns for 153 yards, four punt returns for 28 yards and a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt.

Brissett won Grey Cups in 2022 and 2024 with the Argos and was named the top Canadian in the 2024 game after making three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.







