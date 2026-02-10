Mad Max Is Back: Lions Sign Rouyer to One-Year Deal
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today that the team has signed National linebacker Maxime Rouyer to a 2026 contract.
Rouyer (6'0, 225 lbs)- the veteran special teams foot soldier dressed in eight regular season games in 2025, making a pair of tackles.
In 42 regular season appearances as a Lion since 2022, the native of Troyes, France has made 20 special teams tackles, eight defensive stops and a forced fumble, while also appearing in four playoff contests.
Rouyer was selected fourth overall by Edmonton in the CFL's first European Draft in 2020 before making 18 appearances with the Elks from 2021-22.
He moved to North America to suit up at McGill from 2015-18 and registered 103 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in 23 games.
Canadian Football League Stories from February 10, 2026
- Argos Ink DB Robert Priester & WR Andre Miller - Toronto Argonauts
- Alouettes Sign Two-Time Grey Cup Champion Braydon Noll - Montreal Alouettes
- Canadian DL Jonathan Kongbo Joins Boatmen - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Dawson Pierre - B.C. Lions
- Riders Add Proven Pass Rusher James Vaughters - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Three-Time Grey Cup Champion DB Dashaun Amos Back in Double Blue - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Sign American Defensive Lineman Dylan Wynn - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Alouettes Ink Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns - Montreal Alouettes
- Tiger-Cats Sign Former Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Mario Alford, Canadian Receiver Tyson Middlemost - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Mad Max Is Back: Lions Sign Rouyer to One-Year Deal - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Ink American Defensive Back C.J. Reavis - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Quarterback Dustin Crum Signs with the Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes
- Blue Bombers Sign Veteran Defensive Back Jonathan Moxey - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign American Linebacker Brian Cole II - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add National Defensive Lineman Kene Onyeka, American Offensive Lineman Eric Lofton - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Tommy Nield to Two-Year Deal - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign American Defensive Back Demerio Houston - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Canadian Receiver Brissett Joins Stamps - Calgary Stampeders
- Blue Bombers Sign All-CFL Offensive Lineman Jarell Broxton - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Riders Add to the Offence with Receivers Swain, Winfree, RB Boone - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stampeders Add Bynum to Secondary - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Sign Global Punter Fraser Masin to Two-Year Deal - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Agree to Terms with Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Dawson Pierre
- Mad Max Is Back: Lions Sign Rouyer to One-Year Deal
- Touchdown Kelowna Pre-Sales Are Now Open to Bc Lions Season Ticket Holders
- Lions Sign Former New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Marquez Callaway
- Lions Add Veteran Offensive Lineman Isiah Cage