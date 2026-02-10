Mad Max Is Back: Lions Sign Rouyer to One-Year Deal

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today that the team has signed National linebacker Maxime Rouyer to a 2026 contract.

Rouyer (6'0, 225 lbs)- the veteran special teams foot soldier dressed in eight regular season games in 2025, making a pair of tackles.

In 42 regular season appearances as a Lion since 2022, the native of Troyes, France has made 20 special teams tackles, eight defensive stops and a forced fumble, while also appearing in four playoff contests.

Rouyer was selected fourth overall by Edmonton in the CFL's first European Draft in 2020 before making 18 appearances with the Elks from 2021-22.

He moved to North America to suit up at McGill from 2015-18 and registered 103 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in 23 games.







