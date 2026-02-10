RedBlacks Sign American Defensive Back Demerio Houston

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed American defensive back Demerio Houston to a one-year deal.

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 170 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-09-03

HOMETOWN: Shelby, NC | SCHOOL: Southern

Houston played five games last season for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering 17 defensive tackles. The Southern University product has played 50 games over his five seasons in the CFL, with the Blue Bombers (2021-23, '25) and Calgary Stampeders (2024) registering 178 total tackles, including 175 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack, 14 interceptions, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown. Houston helped the Blue Bombers capture the Grey Cup championship in 2021 and earned All-CFL and West All-CFL honours in 2023.







