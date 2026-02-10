Canadian DL Jonathan Kongbo Joins Boatmen

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed Canadian DL Jonathan Kongbo.

Kongbo (6'4"/260lbs) played 16 games for the Edmonton Elks in 2025, where he tallied six defensive tackles and four sacks, which led the team a year ago. The Surrey, B.C., raised Kongbo was selected by Winnipeg with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft. He would play 12 games for the Blue Bombers that season, helping Winnipeg capture the Grey Cup in a win over Hamilton. The defensive lineman would sign south of the border, with San Francisco, in 2020 before a move back to Winnipeg in 2021, winning his second Grey Cup in his second year in the league. He would secure another opportunity in the NFL in 2022, this time with Denver, where he saw action in three games for the Broncos. Signed by B.C. in 2023, the University of Tennessee product was traded to Hamilton, where he would suit up for 18 games in black and yellow. Over the course of 60 CFL games, Kongbo has compiled 49 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, and eight sacks.







