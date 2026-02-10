Tiger-Cats Sign American Wide Receiver Keric Wheatfall

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of American wide receiver Keric Wheatfall to a two-year agreement.

Wheatfall, 26, brings CFL experience with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2024-2025), appearing in 23 games over two seasons. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Brenham, Texas has recorded 55 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Wheatfall signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. His professional experience also includes time with the Philadelphia Stars (2023).

Collegiately, Wheatfall played at Fresno State (2019-2021), appearing in 23 games and recording 55 receptions for 923 yards and five touchdowns, after beginning his collegiate career at Blinn College (2017-2018), where he appeared in nine games and totaled 25 receptions for 375 yards and one touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.