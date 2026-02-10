RedBlacks Sign American Linebacker Brian Cole II
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has added American linebacker Brian Cole II on a one-year deal.
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 215 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-04-03
HOMETOWN: Saginaw, MI | SCHOOL: Mississippi State
"Brian is a versatile player who makes a real impact on special teams," said Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie. "He plays with speed, physicality and effort, which are all traits we really value in our club. We're excited to have him in Ottawa and look forward to his impact next season."
Cole suited up in all 18 games last season for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, registering 22 total tackles, including 19 special teams tackles and one forced fumble. The Mississippi State product has played 55 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2025) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2022-24), registering 73 total tackles, 43 special teams tackles, one interception and five forced fumbles.
He began his collegiate career at the University of Michigan (2015) before transferring to East Mississippi Community College (2016) and finishing his career at Michigan State (2017-19). Following his collegiate career, Cole signed with the Minnesota Vikings (2020) as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2020-21) and Carolina Panthers (2021). Cole originally signed in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022) and also spent time with Edmonton (2022) before heading to Winnipeg later that season.
RedBlacks Sign American Linebacker Brian Cole II
