Quarterback Dustin Crum Signs with the Alouettes
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed American quarterback Dustin Crum to a one-year contract.
Crum (6'0", 210 lbs.) started six games for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2025, completing 166 passes for 1,771 yards and six touchdowns. The Grafton, OH native has also rushed 78 times for 429 yards and made 11 touchdowns.
In 2024 he completed 31 passes for 320 passing yards. On the ground, he ran 39 times and gained 206 yards while scoring seven touchdowns.
The 27-year-old started 14 games for the Redblacks as a rookie in 2023. He threw for 3,109 yards, 10 touchdowns, and rushed 97 times for 741 yards and nine scores.
Crum was a star at Kent State University, where he was named the Most Valuable Player of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in 2021, as well as the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-MAC. He passed for 7,417 yards and threw 55 touchdowns with the Golden Flashes. He rushed for 2,071 yards and 24 scores.
He spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.
"We acquired a young quarterback that is very talented with a great work ethic," said Alouettes general Manager Danny Maciocia. "We believe that Dustin will be a great fit in our locker room and we are excited to see him play for us in 2026."
