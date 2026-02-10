Tiger-Cats Sign Former Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Mario Alford, Canadian Receiver Tyson Middlemost

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of American wide receiver and returner Mario Alford and Canadian wide receiver Tyson Middlemost.

Alford, 34, spent the 2025 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, appearing in 11 games and recording 44 punt returns for 476 yards. The 5-8, 180-pound native of Greenville, Georgia brings seven seasons of CFL experience, appearing in 74 regular season games and totaling 286 punt returns for 3,278 yards and seven touchdowns.

Alford has played in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts (2018), Montreal Alouettes (2019-2022), and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022-2025). He was named to the All-CFL West Division team in 2023 and is a Grey Cup champion with Saskatchewan in 2025. He was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2022 after amassing 38 kickoff returns for 990 yards and two touchdowns, 44 punt returns for 530 yards and one touchdown, along with three missed field goal returns for 129 yards and one touchdown.

His professional experience also includes NFL stints with the Cincinnati Bengals (2015), New York Jets (2016), Cleveland Browns (2016), and Chicago Bears (2017).

Middlemost, 28, spent the 2025 season with the Edmonton Elks, appearing in 15 games and recording five receptions for 34 yards, along with eight special teams tackles. The 6-1, 205-pound native of Dundas, Ontario brings five seasons of CFL experience (2021-2025) with the Calgary Stampeders (2021-2024) and Edmonton Elks (2025), appearing in 73 regular season games and totaling 13 receptions for 121 yards, 37 special teams tackles, one forced fumble, and four kickoff returns for 65 yards.

Middlemost was originally selected in the fourth round (34th overall) of the 2020 CFL Draft.

Collegiately, he played at McMaster University, appearing in 26 games with the Marauders and recording 83 receptions for 1,032 yards and seven touchdowns.







