Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Tommy Nield to Two-Year Deal
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed veteran Canadian receiver Tommy Nield to a two-year contract.
Nield (6-3, 203; McMaster University; born: April 17, 1999, in Guelph, ON) joins the Blue Bombers in 2026 for what will be his sixth season in the Canadian Football League. He spent the 2025 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the previous four years with the Toronto Argonauts (2021-24).
Nield is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted career-best receiving totals, finishing with 42 receptions for 535 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.
Selected by the Argonauts in the fourth round, 30th overall, of the 2021 CFL Draft, Nield appeared in 41 games over four seasons in Toronto and was part of their Grey Cup championship teams in 2022 and 2024.
Nield spent four years with the McMaster Marauders (2017-20) and was part of the school's Yates Cup championship team in 2019, a year in which he earned Second Team OUA All-Star honours. He was also named to the OUA All-Rookie Team in 2017.
Canadian Football League Stories from February 10, 2026
- Argos Ink DB Robert Priester & WR Andre Miller - Toronto Argonauts
- Alouettes Sign Two-Time Grey Cup Champion Braydon Noll - Montreal Alouettes
- Canadian DL Jonathan Kongbo Joins Boatmen - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Dawson Pierre - B.C. Lions
- Riders Add Proven Pass Rusher James Vaughters - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Three-Time Grey Cup Champion DB Dashaun Amos Back in Double Blue - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Sign American Defensive Lineman Dylan Wynn - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Alouettes Ink Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns - Montreal Alouettes
- Tiger-Cats Sign Former Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Mario Alford, Canadian Receiver Tyson Middlemost - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Mad Max Is Back: Lions Sign Rouyer to One-Year Deal - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Ink American Defensive Back C.J. Reavis - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Quarterback Dustin Crum Signs with the Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes
- Blue Bombers Sign Veteran Defensive Back Jonathan Moxey - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign American Linebacker Brian Cole II - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add National Defensive Lineman Kene Onyeka, American Offensive Lineman Eric Lofton - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Tommy Nield to Two-Year Deal - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign American Defensive Back Demerio Houston - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Canadian Receiver Brissett Joins Stamps - Calgary Stampeders
- Blue Bombers Sign All-CFL Offensive Lineman Jarell Broxton - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Riders Add to the Offence with Receivers Swain, Winfree, RB Boone - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stampeders Add Bynum to Secondary - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Sign Global Punter Fraser Masin to Two-Year Deal - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Agree to Terms with Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Sign Veteran Defensive Back Jonathan Moxey
- Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Tommy Nield to Two-Year Deal
- Blue Bombers Sign All-CFL Offensive Lineman Jarell Broxton
- Blue Bombers Agree to Terms with Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox
- Blue Bombers Add Two to Roster