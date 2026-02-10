Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Tommy Nield to Two-Year Deal

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed veteran Canadian receiver Tommy Nield to a two-year contract.

Nield (6-3, 203; McMaster University; born: April 17, 1999, in Guelph, ON) joins the Blue Bombers in 2026 for what will be his sixth season in the Canadian Football League. He spent the 2025 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the previous four years with the Toronto Argonauts (2021-24).

Nield is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted career-best receiving totals, finishing with 42 receptions for 535 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.

Selected by the Argonauts in the fourth round, 30th overall, of the 2021 CFL Draft, Nield appeared in 41 games over four seasons in Toronto and was part of their Grey Cup championship teams in 2022 and 2024.

Nield spent four years with the McMaster Marauders (2017-20) and was part of the school's Yates Cup championship team in 2019, a year in which he earned Second Team OUA All-Star honours. He was also named to the OUA All-Rookie Team in 2017.







