Argos Ink DB Robert Priester & WR Andre Miller
Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American DB Robert Priester and American WR Andre Miller.
Priester (5'9"/180lbs) played 15 games for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2025, recording 27 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. The Tampa, Florida native, spent the three previous seasons in Toronto, winning two Grey Cups, including a 61-yard interception returned for a touchdown in the 2024 championship game. The defensive back played 28 games in Double Blue over those three years. The Wyoming alum started his CFL career in Winnipeg in 2018 before a move to Edmonton in 2019. During 2020, Priester played for the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL. The five-year CFL veteran has tallied 93 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and four forced fumbles in 45 games.
Miller (6'2"/224lbs) played four games with Ottawa in 2025, catching 12 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The Maine native signed with Ottawa in 2024, seeing action in six games that season, tallying 14 receptions for 254 yards and two majors. The University of Maine product spent time with the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers in 2022 and 2023. Miller played 38 games while at Maine, where he caught 104 passes for 1,848 yards and 14 touchdowns. He first attended Husson University in 2017 before transferring to Maine.
