Argonauts Sign DB Trey Rucker & WR Solomon Davis

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American DB Trey Rucker and American WR Solomon Davis.

Rucker (6'0"/203lbs) most recently spent time with the Washington Commanders in 2025. The Oklahoma State product played four seasons for the Cowboys (2021-2024), tallying 197 tackles, four interceptions, seven pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 39 games. The Maryland native also played two seasons at Wake Forest (2019-2020), seeing action in 18 games for the Demon Deacons.

Davis (6'1"/205lbs) played 12 games at Central Michigan in 2024, hauling in 19 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns. The Tennessee native played three seasons at Valparaiso (2021-2023) before his time at CMU, recording 94 receptions for 1,415 yards and 10 scores across 34 games.







