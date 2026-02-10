Blue Bombers Sign All-CFL Offensive Lineman Jarell Broxton

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed Canadian Football League All-Star offensive tackle Jarell Broxton to a two-year contract.

Broxton (6-5, 325; Baylor University; born: March 27, 1993, in Olney, MD) joins the Blue Bombers in 2026 for what will be his sixth season in the CFL after spending the last five years with the B.C. Lions.

Broxton, 32, was widely considered the top offensive lineman available on the free agent market after a 2025 season in which he appeared in 16 games and was part of an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the league and an offence that set a new CFL record by averaging 8.04 yards per play.

He was named an All-CFL and West Division All-CFL after posting a league-best Pro Football Focus grade of 81.2 in pass protection and was named B.C.'s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for three consecutive seasons in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Of note, Broxton had initially signed with the Blue Bombers in February of 2020 but did not play that year due to the cancellation of the CFL season. He then joined the Lions in 2021 and suited up for 51 games over his five years with the team, all of them starts.

Broxton first turned pro in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens and spent two seasons on the practice roster there. He was a member of the Arena Football League's Baltimore Brigade in 2019.

He began his college days at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania (2011-13) before transferring to Baylor (2014-15) where started 21 of 26 games at right guard, helping the Bears win the Big 12 championship in 2014. He earned All-Big 12 First Team Honours in 2015.







