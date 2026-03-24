Winnipeg Football Club Release 2025 Community Impact Report

Published on March 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Football Club today released their 2025 Community Impact Report, highlighting a year of significant investment, growth, and community engagement across Manitoba.

In 2025, the Winnipeg Football Club delivered more than 30 free programs, engaged over 4,800 athletes, and invested more than $1.2 million into amateur football development, reinforcing its commitment to removing barriers and growing the game at every level.

A major highlight of this year's report is the continued growth of girls' participation in football. The Girls High School Flag Football League saw substantial expansion, growing to 29 teams and more than 420 athletes, with hundreds of new participants joining the sport. This rapid growth reflects the Club's focus on creating inclusive opportunities and empowering the next generation of female athletes.

The Club also made a historic investment in grassroots development by providing flag football kits to every school in Manitoba, more than 900 schools province-wide. These kits ensure that thousands of students now have access to the sport through their physical education programs, helping build a sustainable foundation for football's future in the province.

"In 2025, we didn't just grow the game, we helped shape its future," said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "From expanding opportunities for young athletes to delivering resources to every school in Manitoba, our focus remains on removing barriers and creating access. This progress would not be possible without the incredible support of our fans, partners, coaches, and volunteers across the province."

The Winnipeg Football Club extends its sincere appreciation to its fans and corporate partners whose ongoing support makes these initiatives possible. Through strong community partnerships, the Club continues to invest in programs that create meaningful, lasting impact both on and off the field.

The 2025 Community Impact Report underscores the Blue Bombers commitment to building stronger communities, developing future leaders, and ensuring football remains accessible to all Manitobans.

For more information and to view the full report, visit

https://www.flipsnack.com/A7DA8AF7C6F/winnipeg-blue-bombers-community-impact-report-2025







Canadian Football League Stories from March 24, 2026

Winnipeg Football Club Release 2025 Community Impact Report - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

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