Stamps Extend Greene for Two Additional Seasons

Published on March 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive back Adrian Greene to a two-year contract extension through the 2028 season. He was previously under contract through the 2026 campaign.

Adrian Greene

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Defensive back

College: Saint Mary's

Height: 6.01

Weight: 189

Born: Feb. 15, 1999

Birthplace: Toronto, ON

National

"Adrian has established himself as a top corner in our league," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "I am excited to continue watching him grow and build with the Stampeders."

Greene signed in Calgary as a free agent last off-season and made 13 starts in 13 appearances during his first year with the Stampeders. The 2025 West Division all-star totalled 39 defensive tackles, three knockdowns and a team-high six interceptions for 166 yards with a pair of pick-sixes. Greene also played in the Western Semi-Final and made one defensive tackle.

"I'm grateful to continue this journey with the Stampeders and to make Calgary my home for a while," said Greene. "I take pride in what we're building here and to keep growing as a leader for this defence. I'm excited to keep making plays for our team and our fans; their support means everything. We're working towards something big, and I'm committed to elevating my game and helping bring a championship back to this city."

Prior to suiting up for the Stamps, Greene was a fourth-round pick by BC in the 2022 CFL draft and went on to play three seasons with the Lions.







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