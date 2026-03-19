Stampeders Recognized as Finalist for First-Ever Ted Goveia Football Operations Award

Published on March 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have been named a finalist by the Canadian Football League for the inaugural Ted Goveia Football Operations Award.

The award is named in honour of the late Ted Goveia, a longtime football operations leader and three-time Grey Cup champion with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts.

The Ted Goveia Football Operations Award recognizes a CFL club's football operations department for outstanding achievement in scouting, player identification, roster building and leadership. The award is voted on by the football operations departments of the nine CFL clubs.

Notable acquisitions made by the Stampeders in 2025 who contributed to the team's nomination include trades for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade, national draft picks Damien Alford, Chris Fortin, Quincy Vaughn and Ludovick Choquette, global draft pick Mark Vassett, defensive backs Adrian Greene, Derrick Moncrief and Damon Webb through CFL free agency and Jaydon Grant, Sheldon Arnold and Anthony Johnson Jr. as American rookies who claimed starting jobs.

In addition to impactful support by the equipment, video, and medical staffs, the Stampeders' 2025 football operations department consisted of the following individuals:

General manager and head coach Dave Dickenson Assistant general manager and director of player personnel Brendan Mahoney Director of U.S. scouting Cole Hufnagel Director of Canadian scouting and U.S. scout Dwayne Cameron Director of operations Nick Bojda Manager of team services Molly Campbell

The two other football operations departments across the league named as finalists for the award are the Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders. The winner will be announced as part of the CFL's Coach of the Year Celebration at The Westin Edmonton on Mar. 25.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 19, 2026

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