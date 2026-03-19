Tiger-Cats Add American Offensive Tackle Julian Pearl

Published on March 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of American offensive tackle Julian Pearl.

Pearl, 26, has spent time with several NFL organizations, including the Baltimore Ravens (2024), Minnesota Vikings (2024), Cleveland Browns (2024-25) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2025), along with the Michigan Panthers of the United Football League (2025). He was also selected by the Panthers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 UFL Draft.

The 6-6, 315-pound native of Danville, Illinois, played collegiately at the University of Illinois (2018-23), appearing in 49 games. He made 23 consecutive starts at left tackle, earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2023 and was part of the first offensive line in program history to be named a Joe Moore Award semifinalist.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 19, 2026

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