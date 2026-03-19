Roughriders Named a Finalist for Ted Goveia Football Operations Award

Published on March 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are honoured to be named one of three finalists for the inaugural Ted Goveia Football Operations Award.

Named in honour of Ted Goveia, a career executive and steadfast leader in the Canadian football community, the award recognizes a CFL club's football operations department for outstanding achievement in scouting, player identification, roster building and leadership. In keeping with Goveia's philosophy that teams are built collectively, the award is presented to a group rather than an individual.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Operations department worked tirelessly throughout the offseason to assemble a roster fit for a championship and was rewarded when the Club hoisted the 2025 Grey Cup trophy in Winnipeg this past November.

The 2025 Roughrider squad led the league with nine All-CFL honourees: Jacob Brammer, Tevaughn Campbell, Logan Ferland, Jermarcus Hardrick, KeeSean Johnson, Micah Johnson, Rolan Milligan Jr., C.J. Reavis and Jameer Thurman.

Led by Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day, the Roughriders football operations department also includes Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel Kyle Carson, Assistant General Manager Paul Jones, Director of Football Operations Jordan Greenly and Assistant Director of Player Personnel Larry Dean. Player personnel is strongly supported by the hard work of the coaching staff, as well as the equipment, video analytics and health and medical staff.

The award is voted on by the football operations departments of the nine CFL clubs. The winner will be announced as part of the Canadian Football League's Coach of the Year Celebration at The Westin Edmonton on March 25.

The evening begins with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner and the awards program at 7 p.m. Single tickets for $200 plus taxes and fees, or a table of 10 for $1,750, are available for purchase.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.