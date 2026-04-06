Join the Roughriders in Saskatoon - Tickets on Sale Tuesday

Published on April 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Tickets for the Roughriders preseason game in Saskatoon are on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are returning to Saskatoon, and fans will have a rare chance to see the Green and White in a setting unlike any other on the CFL schedule.

On Saturday, May 23, the Riders will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Griffiths Stadium at the University of Saskatchewan, marking the first preseason game in Saskatoon in more than 30 years. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

With a smaller capacity than a typical CFL Stadium, this game offers a different kind of experience: tighter sightlines, a louder bowl, and a game-day atmosphere that puts fans closer to the action.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at Riderville.com

Availability is limited, and fans are encouraged to secure seats early for what promises to be an unforgettable evening for the Roughriders and the City of Saskatoon.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 6, 2026

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