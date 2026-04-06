Nitro Circus 2.0 Is Coming to Hamilton Stadium on August 9th, 2026

Published on April 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ON - Thrill Sports, P1 Live and RNC Entertainment proudly announce the 2026 NITRO CIRCUS 2.0 TOUR Presented by Ram Trucks. Nitro Circus' electrifying live event is back and better than ever, and will make a stop in Hamilton at Hamilton Stadium on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Co-founded by action sports icon Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus features elite athletes and world-class daredevils at the top of their game in Freestyle Motocross, BMX, Skate, Scooter, and everything in between. Nitro Circus features jaw-dropping stunts, top-tier athletes and unstoppable energy that will wow fans of all ages. Get ready for an exhilarating ride you gotta see to believe.

TICKETS: A special Nitro Circus presale will be available starting Tuesday, April 7 at 10am local time with the code: NITRO. Each venue will also host a presale starting on Wednesday, April 8 at 10am local time with the code: CIRCUS. Tickets for the general public will be available in each market starting this Friday, April 10 at 10am local time. Visit nitrocircus.com for more information.

WHAT'S NEW IN 2026: Nitro Circus Live electrifies audiences with record-breaking thrills, death-defying spills, and side-splitting shenanigans. With an all-new show in 2026 featuring the world's top stuntmen in FMX, BMX, Skate, Scooter, and more, features include:

A record-breaking stunt that has never been done! For the first time in history, Adam Jones (the most decorated Freestyle Motocross athlete of all time) will attempt a 75-foot backflip breaking through a 35-foot wall of fire.

Going back to the early days of circus entertainment, death-diving thrill-seeker Ryan Bean will attempt a high dive off Nitro Circus' world famous giganta ramp! 40 feet tall, death diving into a 3.5-foot body of water.

Nitro is bringing back the snowmobile! This time, Cody Matechuk will attempt stunts off one of the newest ramps in FMX history. The Next Gen Ramp creates more amplitude for multiple large backflip stunt variations. No snow, no problem!

In true Nitro Circus fashion, the contraptions will make their return with a few new surprises that will surely make for some carnage. A flying couch, kayak, horse, and a few new additions you'll have to see to believe.

Nowhere else will you witness this unique blend of jaw-dropping stunts, never-been-done-before tricks, hilarious contraptions, and inspirational untold stories from the riders. Audiences are guaranteed to laugh and be on the edge of their seats with excitement. The elite athlete lineup will push the boundaries of what's possible with mind-blowing stunts, high-flying tricks, and heart-pounding excitement. With over 4 million tickets sold to date, Nitro Circus Live is the pinnacle of action sports entertainment!

"I can't wait for fans to experience the Nitro Circus 2.0 Tour," said Ryan "R-Willy" Williams. "With brand-new stunts that have never been done live before and surprises around every corner with the best athletes in the world, every show is going to be a completely different experience. Sharing these moments live, seeing the crowd's reactions, and having fun is what the Nitro Circus tour is all about."

THE ATHLETES:

Nitro Circus's elite roster features some of the most fearless athletes on the planet. Below are just a few of the many who will throw down jaw-dropping stunts and world-first tricks in high-flying showdowns spanning FMX, BMX, Scooter, Skate, and more!

Leading the charge is Ryan "R Willy" Williams, an Australian action sports innovator with more than 100 world-firsts across BMX and Scooter, including over 900 million views on YouTube alone, making him one of the most viral action sports athletes in history. R-Willy" is a living legend, boasting 12 X-Games medals across multiple BMX disciplines. He created his own action sports playground, "R Willyland," where he continually innovates, landing world-first tricks that showcase his creativity and unmatched talent. Travis Pastrana has called him, "the best action sports athlete alive today."

Ryan Bean is an American extreme sports content creator and social media personality. He's gained millions of followers by showcasing high-risk acrobatic feats and outdoor stunts. He debuted with Nitro Circus in 2025, landing a double front flip into a zorb ball, instantly becoming a Nitro Circus icon.

Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham is a trailblazer in WCMX (freestyle wheelchair). In 2010, Wheelz catapulted into the limelight by landing the first-ever backflip on a wheelchair. Since then, he has fearlessly broken records and inspired millions worldwide. He has an infectious spirit and is a Nitro Circus fan favorite.

The next generation of Freestyle Motocross, superstar brothers Ben Richards and Tom Richards are the only brothers that have both medaled in Freestyle Motocross competition. Ben Richards is one of Australia's rising stars in freestyle motocross (FMX). Ben's passion for riding started early, with dirt jumps becoming part of his life at just 8 years old. The Richards brothers made history as the first-ever FMX riders to join the Monster Army, a testament to their raw talent and dedication. Tom Richards, an FMX rider from Wagga Wagga, Australia, started riding dirt bikes at nearly 4 years old, and transitioned to freestyle riding at 15 years old. He has mastered the 75 foot jump and continues to push his skills to new heights. Ben and Tom have been highlighted as part of the next generation of great FMX riders.

NITRO CIRCUS sponsors include Ram Trucks, Busch Light, Monster Energy, Lucy Nicotine, Team Ignition, One Water, DC Shoes, Boom Mobile, Dios Azul, 10X Health, Gorilla Elixir, WOLFpak, and Arsenal Strength.

Join the action and feel the adrenaline with this all new show! You have to see it to believe it!

2026 SUMMER TOUR SCHEDULE

Market Date Venue

Ottawa, ON Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Ottawa Stadium

Rochester, NY Friday, August 7, 2026 ESL Ballpark

Altoona, PA Saturday, August 8, 2026 Peoples Natural Gas Field

Hamilton, ON Sunday, August 9, 2026 Hamilton Stadium

Lansing, MI Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Jackson Field

South Bend, IN Thursday, August 13, 2026 Four Winds Field

Appleton, WI Friday, August 14, 2026 Neuroscience Group Field

St. Paul, MN Saturday, August 15, 2026 CHS Field

Bridgeview, IL Sunday, August 16, 2026 SeatGeek Stadium

Birmingham, AL Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Regions Field

North Augusta, SC Friday, August 21, 2026 SRP Park

Durham, NC Saturday, August 22, 2026 Durham Bulls Athletic Park

Annapolis, MD Sunday, August 23, 2026 Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Norfolk, VA Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Harbor Park Stadium

Salem, VA Thursday, August 27, 2026 Salem Memorial Ballpark

Lawrenceville, GA Friday, August 28, 2026 Gwinnett Field

Knoxville, TN Saturday, August 29, 2026 Covenant Health Park

Lexington, KY Sunday, August 30, 2026 Legends Field







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