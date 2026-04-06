Veteran Long Snapper Aaron Crawford Signs with Riders

Published on April 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National long snapperAaronCrawford.

Crawford(6'4-250) brings 13 years of CFL experience to the Roughriders special teams unit, after spending the previous five seasons (2021-25) with the Calgary Stampeders. In total, the native of Medicine Hat, Alberta played 68 games for the Stamps, earning 16 special teams tackles and one defensive tackle. He was voted the CFLPA's all-star long snapper in 2022.

Crawford was drafted by the Toronto Argonauts in the sixth round, 40thoverall, of the 2012 CFL Draft. He spent time with the Argos, Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers before landing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he played seven seasons (2013-2020) and suited up for 98 regular season games.

All told, Crawford has played 166 career regular season games, 10 playoff games and appeared in two Grey Cup games, making two defensive tackles and 39 special teams tackles.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 6, 2026

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