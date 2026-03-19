Tiger-Cats Named a Finalist for Inaugural Ted Goveia Football Operations Award

Published on March 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ON. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are honoured to have been named one of three finalists for the inaugural Ted Goveia Football Operations Award.

Named in honour of Ted Goveia, a career executive and a steadfast leader in the Canadian football community, the award recognizes a CFL club's football operations department for outstanding achievement in scouting, player identification, roster building and leadership.

In keeping with Goveia's philosophy that teams are built collectively, the award is presented to a group rather than an individual. A significant contributor to three Grey Cup championship teams (2012, 2019 and 2021), Goveia did not believe in sole responsibility in player acquisition, instead recognizing the many contributions required to identify, scout and sign new additions.

The Tiger-Cats football operations department was instrumental in building a competitive 2025 roster that advanced to the East Division Final, highlighted by five All-CFL selections: Brandon Revenberg, Kenny Lawler, Julian Howsare, Jamal Peters and Stavros Katsantonis. Howsare was named the East Division's Most Outstanding Defensive Player, while Devin Veresuk, the club's second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, was the East Division finalist for Most Outstanding Rookie.

Led by President of Football Operations Orlondo Steinauer and General Manager Ted Goveia, the Tiger-Cats 2025 football operations department also included Director of Player Personnel Cyril Penn, Director of Scouting Alex Russell, National Scout Tom Flaxman, Director of Pro Scouting Dane Vandernat, Director of Football Operations CJ Paduano and Manager of Football Operations Nick Roberto.

The award is voted on by the football operations departments of the nine CFL clubs, with the winner to be announced at the Canadian Football League's Coach of the Year Celebration in Edmonton on March 25.

The evening begins with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner and the awards program at 7 p.m. Single tickets for $200 plus taxes and fees, or a table of 10 for $1,750, are available for purchase.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 19, 2026

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