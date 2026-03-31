Roughriders Add Former Longhorns LB David Gbenda

Published on March 31, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker David Gbenda.

Gbenda (6'0-235) signed with the NFL's Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2025, attending training camp with the team.

Collegiately, Gbenda spent six seasons (2019-24) with the Texas Longhorns, registering 166 total tackles (including 10.5 for a loss), 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, four pass deflections and a forced fumble in 62 games. As a senior in 2024, he had 61 total tackles (five for a loss), one sack, one interception, one pass deflection and a forced fumble in 16 games.

In a Week 5 game against Mississippi State in 2024, the Texas-born Gbenda registered a team-high eight tackles and added a sack in a 35-13 Longhorns win. He earned the Longhorns' lone interception in the 2025 Cotton Bowl against Ohio State.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 31, 2026

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