BC Lions' Indigenous Youth Program Is Back for a Fifth Season of Flag Football and Team Building

Published on March 31, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are proud to kick off the 2026 Indigenous Youth Program on Tuesday, April 7 with flag football practices around Greater Vancouver. Back for a fifth season, IYP is in partnership with Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I-SPARC).

The program is an integral part of our organization's continued commitment to the Orange Shirt initiative and building relationships with Indigenous youth. The five-week program allows participants to learn the fundamentals of football along with the elements of teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership provided by the game.

"Since we launched it in 2022, the Indigenous Youth Program continues to be a meaningful extension of our commitment to Truth and Reconciliation," said Jamie Taras, the Lions' director of community partnerships.

"This year we are going to be working with a younger group of youth (ages 10-12). Our focus will remain the same to provide a fun engaging experience where youth can learn the valuable lessons that sport teaches. How teamwork and commitment can lead to growth and success in life."

Each team is led by a group of BC Lion player coaches for a series of practices before the program wraps up with all teams coming together for a tournament at Surrey's Tom Binnie Park on Sunday, April 26.

The program also features a skills workshop at the Richmond Olympic Oval on Sunday, April 19.

"ISPARC is proud to once again partner with the BC Lions on the Indigenous Youth Program," said Rick Brant, ISPARC's CEO.

"This impactful initiative brings the excitement of football to four communities, offering Indigenous youth the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the game. We're grateful to the Lions players, staff, and sponsors for their continued commitment to creating a safe, inclusive, and inspiring environment for Indigenous athletes to thrive."

Members of the media can view the schedule HERE and are encouraged to contact mbaker@bclions.com if interested in covering practices, the workshop, or the final tournament.

IYP is presented by Prospera Credit Union and LIUNA Local 1611 and supported by BC Hydro, Fortis BC and Leavitt Machinery.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.